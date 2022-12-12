Obituaries » Donald A. Clark

Burial Date: December 16, 2022

Donald A. Clark, passed away from this earthly life on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the age of 82 after a long battle with dementia. He will be lovingly missed by his beloved wife of 59 years, Joan M. Clark (nee Wegener), who he affectionately called “Dutch” for his Duchess. He leaves behind his legacy of 5 children: John (Hope) Clark, Kathy “Pips” (Duane) Froelicher, Reenie (Dick) Stewart, Matthew (Leslie) Clark and Michael (Paula) Clark. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Through the years, Don worked as a District Manager for a large pharmaceutical company. He was a jazz/rock drummer in the tri-state area for 30 years. He enjoyed playing golf with his wife, family, and friends no matter the weather! He could crack any crossword puzzle when he wasn’t reading or watching WWII history period pieces. He was a proud Kentucky Colonel, but he was most proud of his family. He had a heart of a lion who loved his family. Don may have lost his long battle against dementia but thankfully recognized his family to the end. He never forgot to tell each of us how much he loved us—a gift that we cherish. Friends and family are invited to share happy memories to celebrate Don’s life with us in the Irish way—as the loving and caring man he was–with a burial blessing on Friday, December 16th from Noon to 1PM at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.