Obituaries » Dona G. Davis Merrell

No formal services are scheduled at this time.

Obituary Viewed 74 times















Dona Gene Merrell Davis, age 76, of Walton, KY passed away on February 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. She was born the daughter of the late Donald Merrell and Virginia Lindsey Merrell on April 6, 1944. Donna worked as a bus driver for Walton Verona School District. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Sue Moeller. Dona is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Ronald E. Davis; four children, Donald Allen Davis, Robin Perry, Kathy Finkle, and Julie Russelburg; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and two siblings, Rick Merrell and Debbie Fightmaster. In keeping with her wishes, Dona will be cremated. No formal services are scheduled at this time. Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home is serving the family.