Don Ray Scalf, age 75 of Dry Ridge, Kentucky passed away on November 3, 2022. Don was born in Barbourville, KY on July 29, 1947 to Vernon Scalf and Evelyn Smith Scalf. Don retired as a District Manager with Southern Ohio Beef Company and he was a member of Big Bone Baptist Church in Union, KY. He was a faithful follower of Christ and a faithful Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He loved bass fishing, golfing, loved to ride motorcycles, softball, bowling, UK Basketball but above all else he loved his family, especially his Grandchildren. Don is survived by his Wife of 53 years Rena’ Scalf, 3 Children DonWayne Scalf (Angela), Chad Scalf and Elizabeth Michelle Stewart (Timothy), 5 Grandchildren Megan Scalf, Olivia Stewart, Colton Scalf, Hunter Scalf, and Zachary Stewart, 2 Brothers Edward Scalf (Linda) and Dennis Scalf, and 1 Sister Linda Raisor (Charles). Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Big Bone Baptist Church, 11036 Big Bone Church Road, Union, KY 41091. Burial will follow at Big Bone Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.