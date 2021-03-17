Obituaries » Don R. Kampe

Burial Date: March 24, 2021 St. Pius X KY 348 Dudley Pike Edgewood, KY 41017 March 24, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 67 times















Donald (Don) Raymond Kampe peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at age 64. Born February 1, 1957, in Covington, KY, Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Don graduated from St. Henry High School in Erlanger, KY class of 1975. Don married Kathy (Crone) Kampe in 1977, residing in Edgewood, KY.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine (Hehman) and Raymond Kampe and by his brother Paul Kampe. Surviving is his wife Kathy; daughter Jennifer (Kampe) Krohmer and her husband Jim, Brian Kampe and his wife Christina; four grandchildren, Logan Krohmer, Jackson Krohmer, Abigail Kampe and Clay Kampe; his brother Joe Kampe and his wife Cathy; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Throughout his life, Don was deeply dedicated to his family. He shared with his son and daughter his love of sports, bowling and The University of Kentucky Wildcats. Don adored his four grandchildren and was surrounded by a loyal group of friends who shared a lot of laughter and many fond memories.

A visitation will be held for Don on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Don will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY following the Mass.