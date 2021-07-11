Obituaries » Don R. Johnson, Sr.

Donald Ray Johnson, Sr. of Erlanger, age 77, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY. He was born in Morning View, KY on September 16, 1943 to the late John and Florence Johnson. Don retired as a rolling operator for Eaton Asphalt. When he wasn’t working, Don could be found on the golf course. He had a great joy for golf, as well as traveling with his family to the Carolinas or Pigeon Forge, and spending some time at the casino. His greatest joy was spending time with his family who will miss him tremendously.

Survived to mourn his loss is his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Johnson; beloved children, Tammy (Richard) Johnson Harrison and Donald (Angelina) Ray Johnson, Jr.; sister, Gloria Jean Meagher; beloved grandchildren, Benjamin (Kristina) Harrison, Adam Harrison, Brandi Johnson, and Amanda Johnson; great-grandchildren, Landon Harrison, Emma Harrison, Kaylee Harrison, and Madalyn Harrison; as well as many other friends and family members who will cherish his memory.

In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his brother, John Michael Johnson, Jr. and his sister, Norma Jean McCaffery.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.