Dominick A. Daniele, Jr.

Burial Date: May 7, 2021 Holy Spirit Parish 840 Washington Ave. Newport, KY 41071 May 7, 11 a.m.

Dominick (Nick) A. Daniele (formerly Nicky Daniels), 66, of Burlington, Kentucky, and longtime resident of Bellevue, KY passed away on Derby Day, Saturday, May 1st, 2021.

Nick was a 1968 graduate of St. Anthony and a 1972 graduate of Bellevue High School. Nick loved meticulously planning and taking trips, reading, Frank Robinson, golfing, reciting random baseball stats, The Kentucky Derby, his aquarium, his bourbon collection (even though he said it all tastes the same), and spending time with his family and friends, especially attending his annual Lizzard golf trips. Nick helped establish the A Round for Robin, and over the last 10 years, he took great pride in its success. He was a basketball and baseball coach for many years and loved watching his kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews play sports.

Nick loved his job and spent the last 20 years doing aftermarket support at Pilsen Imports in Cincinnati, Ohio. Nick was an expert in his field, with unparalleled knowledge that was achieved by an unrelenting drive and tireless work ethic. Prior to this, he also worked for Mazak Corporation in Florence, KY, Monarch Tool in Sidney, Ohio, and Lodge & Shipley in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Nick is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Becky (Kiracofe) Daniele of 42 years; sons, Michael (Brook) Daniele and Brian (Stefanie) Daniele; his pals: Joey, Jaxson, Bryson, Harrison and his little sugar, Larkin. He is also survived by his mother, Nan Sue Daniele, mother-in-law, Judy Kiracofe, sister, Debbie” Dell” and aunt, Nancy (Jay) Boberg; Sister in laws; Kathy (Rick) Taylor and Nancy (Tony) Robinson. Nieces and Nephews, Jamie (Jason) Keipert., Traci (Matt) Nestheide, Scott (Jenelle) Evernham, Jason (Jennifer) Boberg, Dustin (Emily) Robinson, Ashley (Tim) Eads, Michelle (Mark) Sizemore. He is preceded in death by his father, Dominick Daniele; father-in-law, Darrell Kiracofe and niece Robin Fugate Evernham.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, May 6th, 2021 at Dobbling Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 7th, 2021 at Holy Spirit (Formerly St. Stephen’s) in Newport, KY. Memorials can be made to: A Round For Robin and made through Dobbling Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home.