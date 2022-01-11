Obituaries » Dolores J. Dennis

Burial Date: January 17, 2022 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Jan. 17, 12 - 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 57 times















Doloris “Butch” Dennis (nee: Ciccarella), 78, of Greensburg, IN, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

She was the owner of Ansew, a garment and interior decoration manufacturing company in downtown Cincinnati, OH.

Doloris was born May 17, 1943 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Anthony and Virginia Mae (nee: Ackerson) Ciccarella. She was preceded in death by her Husband, James T. Dennis, Daughter, Shannon Taylor and her Sister, Margaret “Peggy” Roberts.

Doloris is survived by her Sons, Mike (Julie) Ciccarella, Bryon (Jennifer Fletcher) Taylor, Six Grandchildren, Four Great Grandchildren & One Great Great Grandchild.

Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Monday, January 17, 2022 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY. Service will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Mike Sweeney, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, New, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Memorials are suggested to the Resource Development Department, Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, Inc., 2626 E 17th Street, Columbus, IN 47201-5417 or Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation, 720 North Lincoln Street, Greensburg, IN 47240.