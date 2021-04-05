Obituaries » Dolores A. List

Dolores A. List, age 93, of Crestview Hills, KY, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on April 5, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years Paul E. List, her parents Raymond and Margaret (nee Volkering) Bertke, sisters Lorraine Gullett, Helen Jones, and Yvonne Hofmann, brother Stanley Bertke and son-in-law Dennis Beck. She is survived by her six children: Claudia Beck, Randi Bromback (Bill), Kevin List (Donna), Robert List (Kathy), Michael List (Lynne), Jeffrey List (Holly), sister Sr. Marlene Berke; thirteen Grandchildren: Amy Argus (Mike), Nicole Beck, Briget Niehues, Jason List (Brandi), Casey Fennell (Clem), Justin List, Kristin Rebholz (Rick), Jill Hayes (Chris), Ryan List (Kelsey), Derek List (Gianna), Mary List, Jordan List, and Maggie List; and fifteen great grandchildren. Born in Latonia, KY, Dodie and Paul raised their children in Independence, KY and Dodie’s gift to her family was her unwavering love and generosity of spirit. Strong in her faith, Dodie’s selfless devotion to the needs of others is a tribute to her life in service to God and others. Her optimism lives on in all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), 51 Cavalier Drive, Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Private funeral services handled by Linnemann Funeral Homes.