Dixie L. Neace

Burial Date: May 24, 2022 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home 313 W. 19th St. Covington, KY May 24, 12:30 p.m.

Neace, Dixie Lee,69, of Covington, KY. passed away on May 15, 2022. Dixie is preceded by her Parents; Wilburt and Margaret Wilson, Husband; Larry Neace. She is survived by her Sons; William Neace, Larry Neace II, Daughters; Gina Powell, Cassie Becker, Brother; Kirk Wilson. Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 24, 2022 from 10:30am – 12:30pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Covington. Services will follow at 12:30. Interment will be in Veterans North Cemetery, Williamstown.