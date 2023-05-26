A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Obituaries


Obituaries » Dianne Bene

Print

Dianne Bene

May 26, 2023

Services for Dianne will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 149 times

Dianne Bene, 83, of Independence, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Carmel Manor in Fort Thomas, KY. The daughter of the late Victor and Marie {Wendling} Murdoch, Dianne was born in Covington, KY, on October 23, 1939.

Dianne attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Independence as well as Holy Cross Catholic Church in Covington. In her spare time, Dianne enjoyed gardening and bowling. She had a great love for horses and rescuing animals.

She will be deeply missed by her beloved children, Rhonda Gibbons, Timothy (Rudi) Bene, and Daniel Bene; grandson Jared (Shayla) Gibbons; great-grandchildren Colten and Paityn; and sister Vicki Hutchison.

In addition to her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James “Jim” Bene, and son James “Steven” Bene.

Services for Dianne will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



© Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.