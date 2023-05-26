Obituaries » Dianne Bene

Services for Dianne will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Dianne Bene, 83, of Independence, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Carmel Manor in Fort Thomas, KY. The daughter of the late Victor and Marie {Wendling} Murdoch, Dianne was born in Covington, KY, on October 23, 1939.

Dianne attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Independence as well as Holy Cross Catholic Church in Covington. In her spare time, Dianne enjoyed gardening and bowling. She had a great love for horses and rescuing animals.

She will be deeply missed by her beloved children, Rhonda Gibbons, Timothy (Rudi) Bene, and Daniel Bene; grandson Jared (Shayla) Gibbons; great-grandchildren Colten and Paityn; and sister Vicki Hutchison.

In addition to her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James “Jim” Bene, and son James “Steven” Bene.

