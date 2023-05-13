Obituaries » Diana Roberts

Burial Date: May 20, 2023 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd Covington, KY 41015 May 20, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 26 times















Diana Roberts, 69, of Elsmere, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was born April 28, 1954, in Port Clinton, Ohio, the daughter of the late William G. Rollins and Gracie A Perry Rollins. She was formerly employed at Castellini Company and a former Assistant Supervisor for Gibson Greeting Cards. She is survived by her daughter, Tanya Roberts (Jason), sister-in-law Brenda Rollins, four grandchildren, eight great-grandkids, several nieces and nephews, cousins, uncles and two aunts; she is preceded in death by her late husband, Clarence E Roberts (also known as Red), her parents, an infant sister, Sharon K Rollins and a brother, Larry J Rollins Sr. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Floral Hills Funeral Home with Pastor James Love officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.