Obituaries » Diana R. Schultz Baker

Burial Date: March 30, 2023 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 March 30, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 86 times















Diana Rose Schultz (nee Baker), 80, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at her home. Diana was born in May 25, 1942 in Dayton, KY, to her late parents, Henry and Rose (nee Sernecz) Baker. She was a retired key punch operator for Interlake Steel. She was a member of the Licking Valley Quilters, Bluegrass Saddle Club and Saint Mary of the Assumption Parish. Diana is survived by her loving spouse of 54 years, John, daughter, Linda Watts; two grandsons, Nicholas Watts, Christopher Watts. Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Saint Mary Church. Memorials are suggested to the Capital Legacy Campaign, C\O Saint Mary Church, 8246 E Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001.