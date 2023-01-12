Obituaries » Diana L. Halpin

Burial Date: February 1, 2023

Diana Lynn (Grainger) Halpin, 66, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on January 12th, 2023. She was born December 28th, 1956 in Ft. Thomas, KY. Diana was a graduate of Bellevue High School, Bellevue, Kentucky. Diana retired from American Airlines after 30 plus years, then moved on to work at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in their Emergency Department. She was an avid gardener. You could often find her in her garden making sure it was in pristine condition. When Diana wasn’t in her garden during the winter months, she could be found sitting in front of her fireplace. Most dear to her heart was the love for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Marilyn Halderman Grainger, sister, Antoinette “Toni” Phillips, nephew, Jay Grainger. Diana is survived by her husband, Steven D. Halpin, son Ryan P. (Stefani) Kelly, daughter, Stephanie L. (Tyler) Babb, twin sister, Donna L. (late Michael) Listermann, brothers, Dr. Michael (Judy) Grainger, Barry (Lynn) Grainger, Tom Grainger, 4 grandchildren, Xander, Logan, Jameson, and Priscilla. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 11:30 am Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at Divine Mercy Parish/Sacred Heart Church, 318 Division Street, Bellevue, Ky. 41073. Mass to follow at 11:30 am with Rev. Martin Pitstick, officiating. Celebration of life will be held at Montgomery Inn Boathouse immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Diana’s memory to Cincinnati Parks Foundation.org/donate, Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 or Divine Mercy Parish/Sacred Heart Church, 318 Division Street, Bellevue, KY 41073.