Obituaries » Diana K. Cahill

Burial Date: January 12, 2023 St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY 41018 Jan. 12, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 78 times















Diana Kay Cahill, 79, of Erlanger, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Florence. Diana was born in Cincinnati, OH on March 8, 1943 to the late Dennis Harold and Wilma Gray Dean. She was a graduate of Hughes High School and retired from Federated Department Stores. In addition to her parents, Diana was also preceded in death by her brother Dennis Dean. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Paul J. Cahill, son Todd Cahill (Darla), daughter Heather Cahill Bush (Greg), her beloved grandchildren Clark (Charli), Jake, and Zane Cahill, and Ashley, Hayley, and Tyler Bush, and a brother Dave Dean (Sandy). A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 9am to 10am at St. Henry Church in Elsmere, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation.