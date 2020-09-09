Obituaries » Diana Glaser

Burial Date: September 19, 2020

Dianna Glaser, 76, of Independence, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. Dianna was a resident of Independence for 50 years. She graduated from Simon Kenton High School before going on to Louisville Baptist Nursing School. Dianna retired from a longtime career at St. Elizabeth Covington and is a dedicated member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters Melissa Berry, Laura Nicole Glaser and Stephanie Fields; grandchildren Charles Henry, Joshua Henry, Evan Berry, Jack Berry, Chelsea Sanchez; sisters Janice Heeger, Karen Irvin and Faith Holmberg. Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Stanley Glaser Jr.; siblings Morris Thomas, Gary Wayne, Richard Jr. and Nancy Charlene; parents Richard and Evelyn Hitch. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19th from 10 AM until Funeral Service at 12 PM, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions suggested to American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.