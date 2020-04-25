Obituaries » Diana G. Siber

An online service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2PM EST. Login/Participation information can be found at lakesidechurch.org.

Obituary Viewed 59 times















Diana Gayle Siber from Edgewood, Kentucky, died peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Berea, Ohio on November 1, 1939. Over the years she worked in various positions; over the years at NASA, Salmon P. Chase Law School, R.A. Jones and retired in 2015 from Kendle International Inc. She was a matriarch of Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Lakeside Park, Kentucky.

She is survived by Bruce French, Telluride, Colorado; Tiffany (Kevin) Wolff, Edgewood, Kentucky; Darci (John) McKinnon, Edmond, Oklahoma and Wendi (Todd) Peterson, Tempe, Arizona. She is loved and cherished by her eight grandchildren, Christina McGraw, Branden French, Aidan McKinnon, Mariah Wolff, Addison Wolff, Olivia Peterson, Jesse Peterson, Ian McKinnon and one great grandchild, Jonas Hancock. She is preceded in death by her husband, J. C. Siber, her parents Frank and Norma Blazek, and son, Jeffrey French.

Gayle was a mother for many when mothers weren’t available. She was unconditional love, and the life of the party, wanting everyone to be happy and have a good time. If you were a stranger, she would strike up a conversation and the next thing you knew you were wearing a silly hat, oversized glasses and a feather boa.

She will be greatly missed for her unwavering love of family, friends and her dog, Samy. She had a knack for brightening everyone’s day and loved to make jewelry to share with everyone she met. Gayle is legendary for her macaroni salad, Thanksgiving stuffing, hot glue gun antics, costumes, and confetti filled cards.