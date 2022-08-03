Obituaries » Detria Morris

Burial Date: August 9, 2022

Detria “Dee” Morris of Verona, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 3, 2022, at Boonespring Nursing Home. She was born on June 12, 1944, to the late Dudley and Pauline Rouse. Dee retired from Johnson Control as a fork truck operator and attended First Church of Christ in Florence where she participated in the church choir. She enjoyed spending her spare time watching old movies or the Golden Girls, doing puzzles- especially sudoku, and adding to her collection of ceramic cows and dogs. Most of all, Dee loved to watch her grandsons race their dirt cars. Dee was very involved with her family and always looking out for their best interests. She was a mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend who will be missed beyond measure.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Farris M. Morris.

She is survived by her loving children, Greg (Susie) Middendorf and Robin Rice; beloved grandchildren, Jenifer Middendorf, James (Jessica) Rice, Jessica Rice, and Josh Rice; great-grandchildren, Blake and Josie; brother, Larry (Joanie) Rouse; niece and great-nephew, Amy Dougherty and Kyle Dougherty; as well as other close friends and relatives who will cherish her memory.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 N. Main St. Walton, KY 41094. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, Dee will be laid to rest next to her husband in Burlington Cemetery.