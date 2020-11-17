Obituaries » Dennis S. Flynn

Burial Date: November 19, 2020

Dennis Summey Flynn, age 81, of Walton, KY, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence. He was a self-employed General Contractor and Master Electrician, a member of Walton Christian Church, and a U.S. Army Veteran. Over the years, Dennis worked on numerous residential and commercial projects and was well known for his craftsmanship and work ethic. When he wasn’t working, Dennis enjoyed camping, going to bluegrass festivals, watching RFD TV, and watching his beloved Kentucky Wildcats. He is survived by his wife, Mollie Joella Sleet Flynn; sons, Kevin Flynn (Becky) and Timothy Flynn; grandchildren, Rockie Kendall (Stephanie) and Hannah Flynn; great grandchildren, Addison, Audrey, Meredith, and Kimberly; siblings, Lynnelle Flynn Ryan (Bob) and Kathleen Flynn-Barnett; Nephews, Nieces and Great Nephews and Nieces, Dr. Hank Sleet (wife- Amy, children- Abbey, Jack & Luke), Sarah Sleet, Kyle Barnett (wife- Kate, children- Ruby, Mae, James, & Rose), Keith Ryan (wife- Beth, children- Colin, Liam, Shane, Madelynn), Brian Barnett (wife- Stef, children- William & Henry) and Janelle Harris (husband- Konrad, children- Rachel & Cameron). Graveside Service will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Bethel Cemetery in Verona, Verona-Mudlick Rd., Verona, KY 41092. Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Walton is assisting the family.