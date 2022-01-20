Obituaries » Dennis M. Allen

Burial Date: January 29, 2022 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Jan. 29, 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 39 times















Dennis Michael Allen, 77, of Florence, KY, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Dennis was a retired Electrical Engineer with Motorola. He was a radio enthusiast and was a member of the local HAM Radio Operators Club. He was very active with his family and friends and loved to tinker with electronics. Dennis was the “Go To Guy” when something was broke. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Michigan State Spartans. Dennis honorably served in the U.S. Air Force.

Dennis was born April 14, 1944 in Detroit, MI to the late Rollin Hubert Allen and Betty Truby (nee: Austin) Allen. He was preceded in death by his Brother, Glenn Allen.

Dennis is survived by his Wife, Vicki (nee: White) Allen, Sons, Kevin (Ruth) Allen, Jason Allen, Matthew (Ana) Bailey, Adam (Megan) Bailey, Daughter, Kenna (Joshua Elliott) Allen, Grandchildren, Isadora Allen, Adam J. Bailey, Brianna Bailey, Jordon Bailey, Connor Bailey, Rocco Bailey & Ronan Bailey, Siblings, Richard (Becky) Allen, Jerry Allen, Ken (Wanda) Allen & Cherri Allen, Sister in law, Cheryl Allen, Brothers in law, Tim (Judy) White & David (Paula) White.

Visitation 10:30 am to 11:00 am, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am, at the funeral home, with Rev. Mike Sweeney, officiating. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the ARRL Foundation, 225 Main Street, Newington, CT. 06111-1400.