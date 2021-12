Obituaries » Dennis K. Maupin

Burial Date: December 28, 2021 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Dec. 28, 2 p.m.

Dennis Keith Maupin, 64, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Home At Taylor’s Pointe, Cincinnati OH. Dennis was born Sunday, August 11, 1957, in Bellflower, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Evelyn (McClanahan) Maupin. Dennis is survived by three siblings, David (Faith) Maupin, Dale (Deborah) Maupin, Deana (Scott) Knowles and several nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Interment to follow in the Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY.