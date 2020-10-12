Obituaries » Dennis E. Maddy

Dennis Edward Maddy, 71, of Grant’s Lick, KY, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home. Dennis was a roofer for R & R Roofing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Lucy (nee Cryer) Maddy; three siblings, Larry, Mary Ann and Melody. Dennis is survived by two sons, Sean and Jamie Maddy; three siblings, Linda Kramer, Wanda Maddy and Donna Holtz; four grandchildren. Visitation 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Interment in the Alexandria Cemetery.