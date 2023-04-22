Obituaries » Dennis Conner

Burial Date: May 1, 2023

Dennis A. Conner, 80, of Hebron, died Saturday April 22, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Florence. He was born on March 8, 1943, in Hebron, Kentucky to the late Cecil and Alma Marie (Wernz) Conner.

On October 6, 1972, Dennis married the love of his life, Marian “Marcy” (nee Frederick). Together, Dennis and Marcy had two children – Jennifer and Eric – and made their home in Hebron. Dennis enjoyed gardening, traveling, and hosting family gatherings.

He was an adoring husband, caring for his dear wife Marcy throughout her long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was an extraordinary father, supporting his children in their various sports and activities. He volunteered for many years with the Conner High School football program – running the chains and working the scoreboard. He was a faithful University of Kentucky fan – as long as they were winning.

Dennis was retired from Johnson Controls where he worked as a Maintenance Mechanic. When his three grandchildren were born, he was thrilled to step into the role of “Grandpa Dennis,” sharing his love for the beach and jazz music and trying to teach them to play Euchre.

Preceding Dennis in death were his parents, Alma Marie and Cecil, his brother John R. Conner, his sister Patricia “Pat” Simpson, and his beloved wife, Marcy.

He is survived by his loving sisters, June Schaefer of Louisville, Kentucky, Jeanette Tanner of Hebron, Kentucky, Sherrie Brooks of Prescott, Arizona; his adoring children Jennifer (Tom) Blatz and Eric (Sarah) Conner; and his three cherished grandchildren, Audrey, Conner and Claire.

Visitation is Monday, May 1, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at Hebron Lutheran Church, 3140 Limaburg Road, Hebron, Kentucky. Interment at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association 644 Linn St. Suite #1026, Cincinnati, OH. 45203 or to Bethany House, 1841 Fairmount Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45214.

