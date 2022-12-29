Obituaries » Dennis C. Stern

Dennis Charles Stern, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, KY on December 29, 2022. Born and raised in Chicago, IL, Dennis called northern Kentucky home for the last two decades. He served his country as a United States Marine in the Vietnam War. Dennis worked for a number of years as a construction worker in Chicago before moving to Kentucky. He retired from Mubea. Dennis enjoyed watching football (Chicago Bears of course!) and movies. He led a simple, quiet life at home.

Preceding him in death are his parents. Dennis leaves behind friend and neighbor Bob Elliott as well as many other close relatives.

At this time, services are pending.