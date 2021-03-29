Obituaries » Denise L. Mains

Denise Lynn Mains, 42 of Burlington, Kentucky passed away on March 29, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Florence, KY.

Denise was born May 8, 1978 in Ft. Thomas, KY to Donald Spicer and April Farmer.

She was a cashier with Family Dollar, Erlanger. Denise loved playing bingo and also loved her family and her dog.

She was preceded in death by her Son, Michael Spicer.

Denise is survived by her Father, Donald G. (Patty- Step Mother, ) Spicer, Mother, April Farmer, Sons, Malichi Spicer, Matthew Spicer, Randall Shaw, and Isiah Spicer, Daughter, Carmen Spicer, Brother, Donald M. Spicer, step-brother, Joseph W. Herthel, step-sisters, Sarah Chieftan, Jennifer Haynes.

Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, April 5, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue.

Service will be 10:00 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue.

Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky.