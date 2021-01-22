Obituaries » Denise D. Brooks

Burial Date: January 29, 2021

Denise D. Brooks, 56, of Walton, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. Denise loved her family and grandchildren. She was an avid reader who loved to cook and enjoyed taking cruises. She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Sharron George. She is survived by her son, Brandon Rimmer; fiancé, Kevin O’Hara; sister, Lisa (Neil) Holley; nephew, Zachary Conner; step-sons, Michael (Maddie) & Matthew O’Hara; grandchildren, Ezekiel & McKenzie Rimmer. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 29 from 4-6 PM with a memorial service to follow at 6 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (Donor Services) P.O. Box 98018 Washington DC 20090-8018.