Obituaries » Demurtis Smith

Burial Date: March 29, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 March 29, 11 a.m.

Demurtis Smith, 87 years of age, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. Demurtis was born in Manchester, KY to the late Hobart and Josie Gregory. She was the loving wife of the late Walter Smith. She is also preceded in death by her sons, Dwayne and Darrell Smith; 6 siblings; daughter-in-law, Ruth Smith; and her grandson, Brian Smith. Demurtis is survived by her sons, Jimmy Smith, Farlon Smith (Rebecca) and Calvin Smith (Kim). She was the proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Dear sister of Willa Jean Sears. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Demurtis was a homemaker and a longtime member of Florence Baptist; prior to her time at Florence Baptist, she was a member of Erlanger Baptist where she taught Sunday School for many years. Private services will be held for immediate family on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 10 am until the time of Service at 11 am at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.