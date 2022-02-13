Obituaries » Delores M. Moore Smith

Burial Date: February 19, 2022

Delores Marie Moore (nee Smith), 83, of Newport, passed away on February 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Delores was born in Covington, KY to parents, Everett Smith, Sr. and Marie Ward. She attended St. Thomas High School and Newark High School. She also attended the Newport Business College where she received a certificate in Secretarial Business. Delores worked as a secretary for a judge before becoming a homemaker where she enjoyed her true passion of caring for children. She was a mother and grandmother that loved and cared for many, all of whom she spoiled endlessly with too many goodies. In her younger years she enjoyed painting ceramics, volunteering as a “candy striper” at Licking Memorial Hospital, and baking many delicious pies. Delores is preceded in death by her mother, father, and ex-husband, Gerald Moore. She is survived by, daughters, Monica (Dwight Johnson) Moore and Michelle Moore; brothers, Everett (Jean) Smith Jr, Jerome Smith, and Robert (Terri) Smith; sister, Diane (Ray) Harper; grandchildren, Taylor Noe, Elise Johnson, and Everett Johnson; and one great grandchild, Henry Ashbrook; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews. A visitation will be held 8:00 to 9:30 AM Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the St. Thomas Church, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery.