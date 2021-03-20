Obituaries » Delores M. McLaurine

Burial Date: March 26, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 March 26, 11 a.m.

Delores Marie McLaurine “Doty” nee: Hart, age 83 of Edgewood, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Delores was the beloved wife of William McLaurine for almost 50 years. She is survived by her sisters: Bonnie (Paul) Robinson, Joyce Reynolds, Tish (Roy) Dorsey, Sherry (Bill) Murray, nieces: Cindy (Jim) Maren, Tanya Schiering, Molly (Tim) Daly, Lisa (Brian) Highley, nephews: Pete (Chiori) Reynolds, Danny (Molly) Hart, Kyle Murray, Ragan (Katie) Rademaker, step-grandson: Jack McLaurine, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends: Rhonda, Susan, and Kim. She also loved her doctor, Mark Meier, who took great care of her for many years. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Alvin and Merrill Hart, parents: Jesse and Thelma Hart, and step-son: Billy (Lynn) McLaurine.

Doty will be remembered as a compassionate, selfless woman with a BIG heart. She spent her life in service to others. It was truly the joy of her life to help others. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the world and in later years they would always reminisce of their travels.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Erlanger. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required at the funeral home and the cemetery.