Obituaries » Delores A. Lawrence Gregory

Burial Date: March 21, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 March 21, 7 p.m.

Delores Ann Lawrence (Gregory), 60 of Latonia, KY. passed away on March 15 2023. at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Delores is preceded in death by her Brothers; Dennis Gregory, Doug Gregory, Sister; Diane Johnson. She is survived by her Husband; Blaine Lawrence, Mother; Betty Sandlin, Father; Burdell Gregory, Sons; Greg(Staci)Flaugher and children, Billy Flaugher and children, Daughter; Carrie(Cody)Jenkins and children, Sister; Debbie(Danny)Burchfield, 2 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was a stay at home mimi who enjoyed spending time with her grand babies and kids. Visitation will be held on Tuesday March 21, 2023 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. Celebration of life to follow at 7:00pm.