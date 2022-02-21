Obituaries » Della Tirey

Obituary Viewed 57 times















Della “Dellie” Tirey went to be with her Lord at the glorious age of 96 on Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Seasons of Alexandria in Alexandria, KY. She was born the daughter of the late Forester and Etta Neeley Tirey on May 15, 1925 in Owsley County, KY.

Della was a homemaker and caregiver for her parents. She worked on the family farm in her earlier years. Della’s church home was Faith Baptist Church in Latonia, KY where she proudly served the Lord. She was previously a member of First Baptist Church of Independence. Della was such a kind soul who never met a stranger. She loved singing and worshiping at church, and also enjoyed bowling and bingo. Her greatest passion, however, was spending time with her family. Della had many dear friends from Baptist Village and The Seasons, who she enjoyed lots of fellowship with, and will miss her dearly.

Those left here to mourn her loss and carry on her great legacy are her great niece Gina Tirey (Brian) Teter; great great nieces, Tabitha (Justin) Cowman and Maren Howorka; great great nephew, Peyton Howorka; one great great great niece, Lynn Cowman; dear friends, Rolfes and Virginia Hensley, Les and Juanita Sellers, and several other relatives and close friends.

Della is preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.

A Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM to honor Della’s great life on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at the Funeral Home at 1:00 PM. Della will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery 5358 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Della’s name to Faith Baptist Church 218 W 33rd St, Covington, KY 41015.