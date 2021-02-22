Obituaries » Della Ripperger

Burial Date: March 8, 2021 Swindler & Currin Funeral Home Latonia, KY March 8, 12 p.m.

Della Ripperger, age 103, of Spring Branch, TX, formerly of Independence, KY, passed away due to natural causes on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels, TX. Della was one of eight children born to James & Lina Hale in Clay County, KY. As a young girl, she moved with her family to northern KY where she lived until relocating to Texas in 2001, to be near her oldest daughter. She married the love of her life, and husband of 61 years, Walter Ripperger in 1940. During World War II, in addition to working in the defense industry supporting the troops, that included her husband, Della also volunteered her time to several military support organizations including the USO, DAV, and National Youth Association. She worked for and retired from KD Lamp Company in Cincinnati after 34 years of employment. In earlier years, before her eyesight started to fail, Della enjoyed crocheting and making quilts, and she always enjoyed her flowers, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Della was a kind and loving sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be deeply missed by all.

In addition to her parents, Della was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; sisters, Ora Hale, Mary Martin, and Ida Lipscomb; and brothers, Ralph Hale, Herbert Hale, and James (Jimmy) Hale.

Della is survived by her brother, Hobert Hale; loving daughters, Yvonne (Bill) Langdon, and Sharon Grigson; four grandchildren, Kerry de Jesus, Jennifer Langdon, Stacey Cottrell, and Jeremy Cottrell; and six great-grandchildren, Richard de Jesus, Bailey de Jesus, Brianna Grigson, Alyssa Fowler, Destiny Pence, and Nathaniel Cottrell; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Visitation 10 am – 12 noon, with funeral service at 12 noon Monday, March 8, 2021 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA, KY. Burial will be in Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill, KY. Facemasks and social distancing are required.