Della R. Combs

Burial Date: February 14, 2023

Della Rose Combs, 67 of Newport, KY passed away February 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home. Della is survived by her dear children Tera Jett and Jason (Tiffany) Jett, 4 grandchildren Kayla (Brennan) Heighton, Olivia Nickerson, Zeke Jett and Axl Jett, one great-grand-daughter Stella Rose Heighton, sister Debbie (Jerry) Webster, Luther (Gabrea Gibson) Combs, Jr. and many neices and nephews. Della was a very loving Mom and the best grandmother and great-grandmother ever. Visitation will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, from 5-8PM at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Services will be Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 11am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.