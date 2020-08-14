Obituaries » Della M. Eibeck Sams

Burial Date: August 20, 2020

Della Mary Sams Eibeck was born May 21, 1957 in Covington, KY. She passed on August 14, 2020. Della leaves behind her Husband, John Eibeck; Son, Vernon Leffler, Jr.(Belinda Baynum); Daughter, Amber Perez Chun(Faustino Perez Chun); Mother, Betty Turner (Step-Dad, Mackie Turner); Sister, Betty Justice(Brufford Justice); Step-Brother, Christopher Turner(Beth Turner); Step-Sister, Vickie Hurst(Grey Hurst); Brother-in-Law, Garnett Lyons; Grandchildren, Mathew, Christopher, Brandon, Shawn, Emmagene, Michael & Max; Niece, Mellissa Miller; Nephew, Charley Saylor. Della will miss her dog, Jemma. She was preceded in death by her Father, Charley Sams; Sister, Debbie Sams; Grandparents, Della M. Sams, Frank Sams, Burton Bailey & Lilli Bailey; Niece, Shonda; Nephews, Brufford & Tim. A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 1 pm. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.