Obituaries » Della M. Dvorak

The very loved Della Mae “Swegles” Dvorak earned her angels wings on April 9, 2021 as she went to meet our Lord. Della is survived by her: daughter Bobbie Jo Childs, son Douglas Dvorak and daughter Kim Hall. She was also loved by her Grandchildren: Shelley Ballman, Robert Hall, Doug Hall, Billy Hall, Savannah Hall-Smith, Taylor Dvorak, Mary Lopchinsky and her 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Della is also survived by her 3 sisters and is preceded in death by her husband Robert Joseph Dvorak.

Della loved deeply, especially the children she cared for and watched grow up. She loved her family and her friends and always had a loving smile and prayer for anyone she met. Her legacy lives on in every person she ever touched. The reminder to be kind and loving to one another is a lesson that will forever be carried out in her honor. For her family you will be reminded to listen for her in the wind as she will be with us forever.

This poem by Mary Elizabeth Frye hung from Della’s refrigerator, may it bring you peace.

Do not stand at my grave and weep.

I am not there, I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamond glints on snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning’s hush,

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry,

I am not there, I did not die.

A celebration of life will be held at The Florence Nature Park (Kalb Gathering House), 7200 Nature Park Drive, Florence, KY 41042 on April 28, 2021 between 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Donations in lieu of flowers should go to St. Jude Gift Funds https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7011291&pg=personal&fr_id=39300

Or mailed to St. Jude Donations, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105