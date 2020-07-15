Obituaries » Delbert E. Engle

Delbert E. Engle of Independence, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Delbert was born June 16, 1935 in Indian Creek, KY to the late John and Bettie Engle. Delbert lived in Barbourville, KY and graduated from Knox County High School. Delbert is a veteran having proudly served his country in the United States Army. He joined the military in 1958 and served 2 years in the 11th Armored Cavalry 8th Ordinance Company Automotive Platoon stationed in Straubing, Germany. He met his beloved wife, Jean in Cincinnati, OH and married her on July 16, 1966. Delbert was a draftsman and later retired as a factory worker for U.S. Precision Lens. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball on the radio when Adolph Rupp was coaching. He was a true fan ever since he heard his first game. Delbert loved to go for a drive and work on his cars, he always wanted to take the long way- or as he called it, the scenic route, while listening to Loretta Lynn. However, Delbert’s greatest love was his family. He always took care of everyone. Delbert loved the fact he was blessed with 6 grandchildren, he actively cared for them as well as sharing his stories and often giving them good advice earned from his many years of life experiences.

Delbert joins in heaven his wife, Shelvia Jean Engle and his sister Mourine Engle. Survived to mourn his loss are his loving children, Mike Engle and Theresa (Mike) Engle; beloved grandchildren, Porter, Davis, Trey, Allison, Abby, and Trent; as well as many other friends and relatives who will forever cherish his memory.