Obituaries » Debra S. Baioni

Burial Date: October 30, 2020 Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Oct. 30, 1 - 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 28 times















Our beloved Debra Sue “Debbie” Baioni, 67, of Erlanger, passed away suddenly in the early hours on Sunday, October 25th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She was a homemaker and a member of Next Chapter Church, Wilder. Debbie loved interior decorating, fashion, shopping, music, dancing, and cooking for her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. She is an organ donor, which her corneas will help two individuals. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Frank & Louise (nee. Lunsford) Hollingsworth; brothers, Bobby & Ed Hollingsworth and sister, Shirley Lemox. Debbie is survived by her loving husband, David Baioni; loving daughters, Angela Pelgen, Angie (Brian) Smith & Stephanie (Bob) Seiter; loving sons, Brandon & Barkley (Lisa) Turpin, Jeremy (Carrie) & David Baioni; loving brother, Fred (Dorothy) Hollingsworth; 19 adoring grandchildren and her beloved dog, Chico. Visitation will be held from 11-1 p.m., with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m., Friday, October 30th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery, Ft Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to the Stray Animal Adoption Program, 58 Martha Layne Collins Blvd., Cold Spring, KY 41076.