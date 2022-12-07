Obituaries » Debra Marie Mefford M.

Debra Marie Moore Mefford, age 59, of Independence, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed going to the beach, laying out, going out to eat, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her mother, Norma Kathleen McElroy Moore, and her brother, Donald Gene Moore, Jr., preceded her in death. “Debbie” is survived by her husband, Jay Mefford; children, Amberly Stehlin and Kara Freeman; step-children, Shannon Fukano, Janice Harrison, and Ronica Mefford; father, Don Moore, Sr.; sister, Dena Allen (Jeff); ten grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with her memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Memorials may be made to the Mefford Family, c/o Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home.