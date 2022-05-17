Obituaries » Debra D. Barth Carter

Burial Date: May 23, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 May 23, 8 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 71 times















Debra D. Barth (nee. Carter) age 70, formerly of Cheviot, Ohio passed away at her residence in Union, Kentucky on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 with her loving husband at her side. Debra was born to the late James and Betty Carter on October 22, 1951. Since a young age, Debra was determined to do things her own way. She is a proud member of the 1969 graduating class from Western Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Debra was an avid walker at Central Park in Union, Kentucky where she served as the unofficial park president. She participated in the Dogwood Dash and was runner up for two years in a row.

Debra is survived by her loving husband of 39 years (five days shy of 40 years), James Barth, her brother, Kent (Pam) Carter, her niece, Lauren, her cousin Barbara (Tom) Hendricks, Barbara’s son, Scott Hendricks, her three sister in laws, and many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

A memorial visitation will be held for Debra on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, Kentucky from 6:00-8:00PM with a service being held at 8:00PM.

Debra’s cremated remains will later be buried at Bridgetown Cemetery in Cheviot, Ohio.