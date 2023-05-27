Obituaries » Debra C. Chowning

Burial Date: May 31, 2023

Debra Collins Chowning, 68, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospice on May 27, 2023. She was the daughter of Bill and Texas (Spicer) Collins. Debbie worked many years at and retired from Cincinnati Bell Telephone. She graduated from Campbell County High School where she was a member of the Band of Pride. Debbie was a member of Mentor Baptist Church and was also a part of the Knit Wits sewing club. Debbie was preceded in death by her loving husband Don, her parents and her granddaughter, Sophia Chowning. She is survived by her Daughter; Doni (Jean) Beaupre. Son; Stuart (Jami) Chowning. Sister; Billie (Bill) Wolfe. Grandchildren; Will, Wesley, Xander and Cade along with a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 31, 2023 at Alexandria Funeral Home from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will immediately follow at Johns Hill Cemetery. Alexandria Funeral Home is serving the family.