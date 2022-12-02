Obituaries » Debra Arnzen

Burial Date: December 10, 2022 Highland Country Club 931 Alexandria Pike Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Dec. 10, 12 - 2 p.m.

Debra Arnzen, 70, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away on December 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Debbie attended Highlands High School and Northern Kentucky University. Debbie worked for Ticketron and was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, arts and crafts, and her dachshund “Rudy”. She was preceded in death by her father James Tavel, Jr. and mother Catherine Tavel. She is survived by her husband of forty six years Anthony Arnzen, son Anthony (Tamara) Arnzen, Jr., brothers Richard ( Lynn) Tavel, and David (Sue) Tavel. She is also survived by her grandchild, Payton Arnzen as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Elizabeth Foundation C/O Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017 or stefoundation@stelizabeth.com. There will be a Celebration of Life on December 10th, 2022 at Highland Country Club in Fort Thomas, KY from 12-2pm. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.