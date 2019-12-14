Obituaries » Deborah S. Starcher Meadows

Burial Date: December 19, 2019 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Dec. 19, 1 p.m.

Deborah Sue “Debbie” Meadows Starcher, of Morning View, KY passed away after a brief battle with cancer at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood,KY on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the youthful age of 63.

She was born in Cincinnati, OH on May 1, 1956; the daughter of Gerald and Mary Day. Debbie had worked in childcare before retiring and enjoyed camping, knitting and sewing. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors to carry on Debbie’s memory include her loving husband, Larry Starcher; Children, Mary (Alan) Rice and Jaime (Melissa McClanahan) Meadows; step-children, Jennifer (William) Phipps and Bradley (Amy) Starcher; mother, Mary Day; brother, Gerald (Susan) Day II; 7 grandchildren and 4 step-grandchildren.

A visitation honoring Debbie’s life will take place from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 40151. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Debbie will then be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery, 5358 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051.

Expressions of sympathy in Debbie’s name may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.