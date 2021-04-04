Obituaries » Deborah S. Lucas

Burial Date: April 10, 2021

Deborah Sue Lucas, 63, of Hebron, passed away on April 4, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Edgewood. Born July 23, 1957 to the late Daniel B. and Betty (nee Helton) Harvey in Cincinnati, Ohio. She and her husband own and run C&D Professional Cleaning, she was also a server for 18 years at Walt’s Hitching Post. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Barbara Rogers, brother, James Helton, sister, Diane Cope, sister, Vickie Lykins. Deborah is survived by her loving husband, Charles Lucas of Hebron, KY, daughter, Tracie Bridgeman, daughter, Tammy Lucas, granddaughter, Courtney Lucas, granddaughter, Kylie Bridgeman, great-granddaughter, Charlee Sue, brother, Jeff Harvey. Visitation 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, April 9, 2021 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave.) Fort Thomas. The Funeral Ceremony will be held 11:00 am Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation Greater Cincinnati 6120 South Gilmore Road Suite 206 Fairfield, OH 45014.