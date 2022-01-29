Obituaries » Deborah Raleigh

Burial Date: February 5, 2022 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Feb. 5, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 65 times















Deborah Raleigh RT(R)(M)(BD) CBDT ARRT, 64 of Alexandria, KY, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood, KY. Debby was born in Fort Thomas, KY on June 2, 1957. She retired from Saint Elizabeth Hospital after 41 years. Debby was preceded in death by her parents Kelly B., and Linda S. (Sebastian) Spicer, and a brother, Darrell Glenn Spicer. Debby is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Delmer Raleigh; three siblings, Kimberly (Tom) Schnorbus, Gregory Spicer and Kevin (Joyce) Spicer; she was a loving Godmother and Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001 from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 AM. Interment in the Alexandria Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the Calvin A. Perry Community Center, 8236 W Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001 will follow the interment.