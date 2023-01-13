Obituaries » Deborah R. Teepe Hutson

Burial Date: January 17, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Jan. 17, 1:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 129 times















Deborah Rae Teepe (nee Hutson), 72, of Walton, KY, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Debbie’s love for life and passion to help others were evident in all that she did. She was a caretaker by spirit and always put others’ needs above her own.

She loved to dance, bake her famous mini cookies, go to horse races, and of course, the color purple, but most important to Debbie was spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly.

Debbie was a strong-willed woman who never let any of the difficult times she faced in life stop her from having a positive outlook. Her sense of humor constantly put a smile on the face of those around her, and that positive attitude has inspired her children, grandchildren, and all those who surrounded Debbie over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Velma Hutson; her brothers, Guy and Ronnie Hutson; and her sister, Sharon Byrnes.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Donnie Coyle; her children, Troy (Tracy) Teepe and Tiffany Teepe; and her siblings, Greg (Tina) Hutson, Donna (Jerry) Voss, and Karen (Steve) Bass.

She also leaves behind grandchildren, Troy II, Colton, Case, and Corbinrae Teepe.

A visitation for Debbie will be on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 11:00AM-1:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:30PM. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Tri-State Bleeding Disorder Foundation (Hemophillia) 635 W. Seventh St., Suite 407 Cincinnati, OH 45203.