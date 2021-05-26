Obituaries » Deborah L. Zint

Deborah L. “Debbie” Zint (nee Reinhardt), 62, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at St Elizabeth Edgewood. Debbie was born in Fort Thomas, KY on August 30, 1958 to her late parents, William Charles Reinhardt Sr. and Mary Lou Jacobs. She was a retired bookkeeper. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael R. Zint; sister, Karen Jordan. She is survived by her siblings, William “Bill” (Holly) Reinhardt Jr., Vicki (Danny) Bodurek, Kim (Randall) Kitchen; two step-daughters, Michele (Terry) Figgins, Daniele (Matthew) Short; three grandsons, Tanner (Jaicey) Figgins, David Short, Drake Short; brother-in-law, Garr Jordan; aunt, Jody (Ray) Lewe; many nieces and nephews and her beloved dogs Spencer and Maggie. Memorial Visitation 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to SAAP P.O. Box 72040, Newport, KY 41071.