Obituaries » Deborah L. Spicer

Burial Date: February 25, 2021

Deborah L. Spicer, 50 of Highland Heights, KY passed away February 21, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas. She is survived by her loving mother Norma J. Spicer, brother Stephen Spicer and nieces Kelsey Nichol Spicer and Sarah Elizabeth Spicer. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 10am until time of service at 12 noon with Rev Danny Morgan officiating. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.