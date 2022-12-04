Obituaries » Deborah L. Hopkinson

Hopkinson, Deborah L., 66, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away December 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Deborah worked in the Real Estate Division for the US Army Corps of Engineers. She is survived by her Husband; Skip Hopkinson, Daughter; Hanna Hopkinson, Brother; Jeff, Sister; Kim and Jane. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.