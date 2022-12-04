A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Deborah L. Hopkinson

December 4, 2022

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Hopkinson, Deborah L., 66, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away December 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Deborah worked in the Real Estate Division for the US Army Corps of Engineers. She is survived by her Husband; Skip Hopkinson, Daughter; Hanna Hopkinson, Brother; Jeff, Sister; Kim and Jane. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.



