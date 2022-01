Obituaries » Deborah J. Miller

Burial Date: January 21, 2022 214 W Southern Ave. Covington, Kentucky 41015 Jan. 21, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 114 times















Deborah Jean Miller, 59, of Cheviot, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She worked as an accounting assistant. Debbie was preceded in death by her husband James Robert Miller Jr.

She is survived by her 2 sons Rob (Megan) Miller and Jared Michael Davis; former companion Frederick Davis; brother Mitchell (Karen) Gibson; sister Michelle (Jeff) Purnell; 2 grandchildren Evelyn and Rowan Miller.

Visitation 6 – 8 PM Thursday, January 20, 2022 and funeral 11 AM Friday, January 21 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial in Floral Hills Cemetery.