England, Deborah Elaine,62, of Covington, KY. passed away on May 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Deborah was Secretary for a Dentist office. She is preceded by her Parents; Donald and Betty Bunger. Deborah is survived by her Son; Eric Popp, Daughter; Natasha Popp, Brothers; Darryl Bunger, Donald Bunger and 6 Grandchildren. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.