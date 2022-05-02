A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Deborah E. England

May 2, 2022

England, Deborah Elaine,62, of Covington, KY. passed away on May 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Deborah was Secretary for a Dentist office. She is preceded by her Parents; Donald and Betty Bunger. Deborah is survived by her Son; Eric Popp, Daughter; Natasha Popp, Brothers; Darryl Bunger, Donald Bunger and 6 Grandchildren. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.



