Debbie Cook, 56 of Florence, KY passed away on August 12, 2020. She enjoyed Camping, Motorcycle Riding and watching the Cincinnati Bengals. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Larry Miracle and Ethel Rice Miracle Davidson; Sister, Sherry Miracle and a Brother, Larry Miracle. Debbie is survived by her Husband of 33 years, William “Butch” Cook and several nieces & nephews. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service 1 pm. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.